Below Deck Med fans demand Natalya Scudder boyfriend face reveal after his “BS”

Fans are demanding a boyfriend reveal from Natalya Scudder after learning about his interest in non-monogamous dating. Will she finally post pics of him?

Fans of Below Deck Mediterranean are forming opinions about Natalya Scudder‘s mystery boyfriend. It’s clear that she has been accepting a lot of his shenanigans so far.

Is the reason she’s willing to overlook so much of his drama based on how attractive he is? People on X, formally known as Twitter, are demanding a boyfriend reveal from Natalya – ASAP.

It’s unclear if she’ll actually listen to Below Deck fans and share photos of the man she’s been dating. Here’s what social media users are banding together to say.

Is a boyfriend reveal from Natalia Scudder happening soon?

One of the biggest concerns to come from Natalya about her new boyfriend is that he’s the type of person who would rather opt for a non-monogamous relationship.

When two people in a relationship are totally on board for polyamorous love, it’s not exactly a problem. This only becomes an issue if both parties involved can’t get on the same page.

When one person wants monogamy, but the other wants the freedom to be with whoever they want, red flags become too obvious to ignore.

One X user posted, “Can we see a picture of this man that Natalyas keeps going on about? I want to see why she’s so willing to put up with his bs… maybe it’ll clear some things up lol.”

Another X user responded to that tweet by saying, “He can’t possibly be as hot as Luka!” A third user with curiosity added to the conversation by saying, “Lol! I want to see him too.”

Others are doubting Natalya even has a boyfriend in real life. One person wrote, “I honestly don’t believe Natalya actually has a boyfriend. She just didn’t get asked back and then made up a fake storyline line when brought in temporarily to keep her job.”

Until Natalya hard-launches her relationship with photos and videos of this guy, no one will know for sure.