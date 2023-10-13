Below Deck Med’s Natalya Scudder boyfriend breakup clue discovered

Natalya from Below Deck Med revealed a clue on social media that she and her boyfriend have ended their relationship.

On Season 8 of Below Deck Med, Natalya Scudder emphasized her struggle with being in an open relationship.

According to the third stew, she never intended to be in an open relationship with her boyfriend. Yet because it was the kind of dynamic he desired, she wanted to go along with his wishes. As Natalya revealed on the hit Bravo show, she fell in love with her partner before realizing he didn’t want them to be exclusive.

The whole dynamic left the reality star feeling “unsettled,” and throughout Season 8 of Below Deck Med, Natalya had been checking up on her boyfriend to see if he was sleeping around. Now, according to her latest social media update, she and her boyfriend are no more.

Natalya from Below Deck Med changed relationship status to single

Natalya has been caught in a whirlwind of drama this season of Below Deck Med. Yet unfortunately for the stew, the drama didn’t stop once she stepped off the boat.

Outside of the chaos amongst the crew, her relationship with her boyfriend was also filled with a roller coaster of emotions.

“This open relationship is very new to me,” she said in Episode 3. “We haven’t really discussed rules or guidelines.” Natalya added, “I do find other people attractive, and I don’t see myself sleeping with one person for the rest of my life… But it still doesn’t sit right with me, my partner sleeping with someone else.”

According to her latest Instagram story, she said that she doesn’t have a “partner” at the moment.

Although it’s unknown when she and her ex severed ties, perhaps this means she’ll strike up a romance with one of her Below Deck co-stars.

So far, it seems as though Natalya could strike up a romance with new bosun, Luka. Could there be a spark there?

Stay tuned for more Below Deck Med to see if Natalya will strike up a new romance with Luka.