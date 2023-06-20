Below Deck fans confused as “Discovery Channel” uses Captain Lee in Titanic documentary

Fans of Bravo’s Below Deck had to do a double take after Captain Lee Rosbach somehow showed up in a documentary about the Titanic uploaded by a fake Discovery Channel account.

Captain Lee is easily one of the most popular figures on Below Deck, with fans across the world upset that he won’t be returning for the upcoming eleventh season of the hit show.

While the Captain has teased new shows featuring him on the network, an appearance on a fake Discovery Channel likely isn’t what he had in mind.

On June 19, Lee was replying to fans on Twitter when he came across one who posted a video from a TikTok where the Below Deck star’s image was used in place of Abel Federico Nogueiras.

Captain Lee baffled by appearance in fake Discovery Channel video

In a video titled “15 Terrifying Things Found on the Titanic,” the third entry discusses passenger Eva Hart’s favorite doll, whose head was discovered underwater.

However, instead of using an image of the captain who found the head, the documentary instead used Captain Lee’s.

(segment begins at 4:50)

“Did you know Discovery was using your image for a documentary about the Titanic as the captain who found Eva Hart’s doll?” a fan asked Lee and shared portions of the video with him.

The Below Deck star, however, was as confused as the viewer and responded: “Have no idea what that’s all about.”

On TikTok, the fake Discovery page, called “TopDiscoveryChannel” uses a PNG of the real Discovery Channel’s logo, which seems to have confused viewers.

Let’s just hope that the ships on Below Deck never end up going down like the Titanic and this isn’t a harbinger to a future to one where the show sinks in the ratings without Captain Lee at the helm.