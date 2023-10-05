Below Deck fans blame Kyle for beef between Tumi and Natalya

Fans think Kyle Viljoen was responsible for the feud between Tumi and Natalya on Below Deck Med.

Tumi and Natalya’s feud on Below Deck Med has so far turned into the central focus of Season 8. Fans were shocked when Tumi blasted Natalya in Episode 2, which led to a fight between the chief and second stew.

Yet many fans were under the impression that former cast member, Kyle Viljoen, was the “common denominator” that came between Tumi and Natalya. According to dedicated fans of the show, Tumi and Natalya’s conflict would be non-existent if it wasn’t for Kyle.

Fans of Below Deck think Kyle instigated feud between Tumi and Natalya

According to Tumi, she learned a lot about Natalya’s alleged pitfalls through Kyle. When Tumi and Kyle met at the airport, the chief stew said that she was given a handful of unfavorable information about Natalya that failed to paint her in the most flattering light.

As a result, Tumi developed an unfavorable opinion of her second stew, Natalya.

Natalya was put off by the fact that Tumi formed an opinion about her from Kyle’s words alone. The second stew took to Instagram to voice her thoughts on the matter. “My biggest pet peeve is when someone lets a certain person influence their opinion on someone before even meeting them.”

Of course, she was referring to Kyle and Tumi.

Unsurprisingly, fans of Below Deck Med had a lot to say about the drama. Many viewers believe Kyle singlehandedly caused a stir between the women.

“Kyle is the toxic common denominator,” one fan wrote on the Below Deck Subreddit. “Why is he back?”

Another fan agreed, writing, “Kyle predisposed Tumi, hence the coming in hella hot. Doesn’t help that Natalia has the same fiery character and she was a bit on edge about having to be demoted.”

Stay tuned for all-new episodes of Below Deck Med to watch all the drama unfold.