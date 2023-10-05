Below Deck’s Natalya slams “ungrateful” Tumi on Instagram following blowout fight

Natalya and Tumi’s beef on Below Deck Med got even more heated when the Second Stew went off on the Chief Stew via Instagram.

Season 8 of Below Deck Med got seriously heated following Tumi’s arrival as Chief Stew.

While Tumi was delayed at immigration, Natalya stepped up to the plate by serving as the temporary Chief Stew. When Tumi returned, many fans were under the impression that she was too hard on Natalya’s work during her absence. Natalya perceived Tumi as being unfair, which led to a blowout fight between the two.

Following their messy fight, Natalya slammed Tumi on Instagram, calling her behavior “ungrateful.”

Below Deck Med’s Natalya calls out Tumi on Instagram

While Tumi was held up at immigration, she met former Below Deck crew member, Kyle. According to Tumi, Kyle spilled some unfavorable thoughts on Natalya which seemingly rubbed off on Tumi. As a result, she came in hard at Natalya in an effort to establish her role.

Yet Natalya was displeased with the fact that Tumi had seemingly already formed an opinion about her before getting the chance to meet her. Voicing her thoughts on Instagram, Natalya wrote the following Below Deck comment section. “My biggest pet peeve is when someone lets a certain person influence their opinion of someone before meeting them,” she said.

She went on in a separate comment, writing, “My other pet peeve would be ungrateful people who can’t even say thank you for holding down the fort for 4 days while being crew down while setting up a boat while running on no sleep.”

Many fans of Below Deck Med were quick to agree with Natalya. One fan responded to her comment, writing, “The least she could’ve done was say thank you! This was not a good look for her!”

Another Below Deck fan blamed Kyle for the incident. They wrote, “Hold your head up, girl! We got you! Tumi came on the yacht with a preconception of you from Kyle…”

Stay tuned for all-new episodes of Below Deck Med on Bravo.