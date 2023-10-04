Below Deck’s Natalya Scudder convinced Tumi is trying to get her fired

Below Deck Med Season 8 is getting heated as Natalya has predicted that Tumi will try to sabotage her job.

Below Deck Med is only two episodes into Season 8, yet it has already gotten off to a (very) messy start.

In Season 8, Episode 2, Tumi arrived to take on the role of Chief Stew.

Unfortunately, fans believe Tumi ended up going too hard on Natalya following their first charter. After Tumi questioned Natalya’s organizational skills, the pair got into a heated argument that seemingly came out of nowhere.

Now, Natalya is under the impression that Tumi will purposefully try to get her fired.

Natalya suspects Tumi of trying to sabotage her career on Below Deck Med

In the trailer for Season 8, Episode 3, Natalya appeared utterly flustered after her argument with Tumi.

Expressing her worries to Luka and Jessika, Natalya said, “Now she’s probably gonna talk to Captain Sandy and try to kick me off.”

Of course, fans had their own strong opinions on the drama, taking to the YouTube comments to voice their opinions.

“I do feel like Tumi came in hot,” one fan wrote in the comments. “I would have been more appropriate on my second stew taking the lead for a charter. It’s more how you say things. I would have said, ‘You did amazing. I really appreciate you stepping in and leading. There are a few things I want to change.'”

Yet alternatively, a different fan defended Tumi, suggesting she was just voicing her opinion and should be cut some slack.

“Except she literally asked Tumi what she thought of the boat and Tumi gave her opinion,” they wrote. “She also said ‘Everything you’ve done with the boat is amazing.’ I don’t know what else was expected of her.”

Stay tuned for Below Deck Med on Bravo to see if Tumi and Natalya can resolve their issues.