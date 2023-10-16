Below Deck Med’s Kyle defends role in confrontation between Tumi and Natalya

Kyle from Below Deck Med Season 8 stands against claims that he stirred the pot between Tumi and Natalya.

According to several fans of the hit Bravo show, they believe the reason Natalya and Tumi have been fighting so much in Season 8 is due to Kyle’s actions.

Before boarding the ship, Kyle and Tumi were introduced at the airport. During that time, Kyle allegedly spilled information to Tumi about Natalya that ultimately painted her in a bad light.

According to Kyle, this wasn’t an accurate depiction of how things went down. Now he is setting the record straight via his Instagram story.

Kyle from Below Deck Med defends “pot-stirring” allegations regarding Tumi and Natalya beef

Tumi and Natalya haven’t exactly seen eye to eye on Season 8 Below Deck Med. After getting into several fights, fans have begun to point fingers at Kyle for instigating conflict between the two.

Yet when Kyle hopped on Instagram to answer fans questions about the current season, he responded to one fan’s comment about the yacht-drama.

“Why did Kyle paint such a negative look to Tumi about Nat?” the question asked.

Kyle responded via his Instagram story.

“One thing about me is you’ll always know where you stand. I was talking about my experience on season 7 with (by the way) loving commentary in our convo, too,” he said, referring to his conversation with Tumi about Natalya. Kyle went on, adding, “If people take words out of my paragraphs, that’s no longer on me.”

As to where Kyle stands with Tumi now, he went on to answer that in a separate Q&A.

Implying that he had been rejected by her as a friend, he said, “I’ve spent my life chasing rejection from people and giving my all to make them happy to alleviate my internal anxiety.”

Kyle continued, later adding, “I will never ever have a desire to speak to any one single person if there are over 8 billion undiscovered hearts waiting to be met on this earth. I give you a try, then no more.” He added the hashtag, #rejectionisyourprotection.”

Stay tuned for all-new episodes of Below Deck Med on Bravo.