Below Deck Down Under: Do Margot and Joao hook up in season 2?  

Joao and Margot from Below Deck Down Under

The latest season 2 promo of Below Deck Down Under showcases numerous twists and turns, including a potential romance between Margot and Joao.

Margot’s love life on Below Deck Down Under has been less than ideal. Her “boatmance” with the 24-year-old deckhand, Harry, has been devoid of the usual “sparks” she claims to seek out in her romantic relationships.

When Harry and Margot finally went out on a romantic sunset date in episode 9, she confessed to Aesha later on that there were no fireworks between them.

According to Margot, she has a history of going after “bad boys.” While Harry simply doesn’t fit into this category, newcomer Joao certainly does.

In the latest Below Deck Down Under promo for the latter half of season 2, Margot is seen making out with someone who looks an awful lot like Joao.

Joao and Margot have a potential romance on Below Deck Down Under

Below Deck Down Under is constantly surprising fans with shocking twists and turns on the Northern Sun yacht. Amid the latest episodes, Bravo offers promo clips of what’s to come for the rest of season 2. And in one shocking clip, viewers see Margot kissing a man who looks an awful lot like Joao, leaving Harry in tears.

Although it is yet to be fully confirmed that it’s Joao she’s kissing in the promo, fans are already aggrivated over the possible romance between the shipmates.

One fan took to the Below Deck Reddit thread to discuss their shock, writing, “Why isn’t anyone talking about the promo for the rest of the season?!”

Another responded, saying, “And it looked like Margot snogging Joao?”

An eagle-eyed viewer noted how the camera then switched to show Harry’s reaction, where it looked as though he was in tears. “I hope Harry finally realizes, she’s just not that into you!!” they wrote. “Poor guy!”

“Yeah it looked like he was crying at one point,” another observed.

Of course, if Margot is really kissing Joao, this will rock the boat in more ways than one. Not only will it crush Harry, but it also has the potential to cause major tension between Margot and Aesha.

Aesha has been vocal about how dangerous Joao is and how poorly he has treated her in the past, so Margot’s actions could lead to Aesha feeling a sense of betrayal.

Find out whether Margot and Joao hook up by watching Below Deck Down Under on Bravo.