Below Deck Down Under star Laura Bileskane reflects on Season 2 firing

After getting fired for on-screen in Season 2, Laura Bileskane from Below Deck Down Under has something to say about it.

While Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under was full of hilarious scenes and iconic phrases, there were some low moments that viewers will never forget.

Mainly, two crew members were fired for sexual misconduct against their fellow costars. The second person who was let go was Stewardess and BD newcomer Laura Bileskane.

After being inappropriate towards Adam Kodra without his consent, she was instantly fired by Captain Jason Chambers.

When the uncomfortable episode first went live, Laura reacted by changing her Instagram profile to private. Then, she doubled down on her actions and even thanked her haters at one point.

Now that the season has wrapped for a long while and a third season is up in the air, Laura is confronting her controversial past again.

What did Below Deck Down Under’s Laura say about Season 2?

On October 24, Laura addressed her Season 2 experience on her Instagram story, but it’s not the statement you were expecting.

She said, “With all the false accusations, people ask me if I regret going on the show? And my answer is NO! I learned so much about myself and about people in general. It did boost my self esteem by seeing how obnoxious a great amount of people are and realizing that I have nothing on them made me feel good about myself.”

Her online message didn’t stop there. The former crew member went on to write, “Some time ago it was kind of hard to believe when people told me ‘Hang in and you will see, everything happens for a reason.’ But now I do. Grateful for all the attention — good and bad.”

Needless to say, it’s safe to assume she will not be invited for a comeback season anytime soon.

