Everything we know about Below Deck Down Under’s Captain Jason Chambers

Captain Jason Chambers is back for another season of Below Deck Down Under, ready to lead the way for his crew throughout charter season. Here is everything to know about the controversial captain.

Below Deck Down Under was a hit with fans of the franchise and is set to return with another season airing to Bravo on July 17.

While there are many new faces joining the crew this time around, fans will be quick to recognize that Captain Jason Chambers has returned.

Nicknamed “Captain Cutie”, he was loved by fans for his easy-going attitude but was sometimes criticized for failing to maintain order amongst his crew.

Peacock Captain James “Cutie” Chambers is back for season 1

As the youngest captain to appear in the Below Deck franchise, Captain Jason fell into the role of a “big brother” for many crew in Season 1. Notably when the captain took inexperienced deckhand Benny Crawley under this wing.

His caring nature may not come as a surprise for many, as Captain Jason is a father and was often seen FaceTiming his daughter throughout the show.

Instagram: captainjchambers Captain Jason often shares life with his daughter on Instagram

However, some viewers felt Captain Jason was not hard enough on the crew and should have been quicker to jump into action during certain mishaps.

His young age seemed a common contender as to why fans felt he lacked the authority previous captains had. But Captain Jason digresses and made it clear that his age should not take away from his established experience within the yachting industry.

Talking to Screenrant, Captain Jason explained that there was a time for fun and games but that he knew when discipline was needed and would be firm with the crew if required, “People understand that pretty quickly.”

With Captain Jason set to appear on screen again for Down Under’s season 2, fans are excited to see how “Captain Cutie” handles the curveballs bound to come flying.

