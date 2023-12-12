EntertainmentReality TV

Atlanta Housewives’ Kenya explains why she’s “excited” to move forward after divorce

Molly Byrne
kenya moore of rhoaInstagram: kenya

Kenya Moore of Real Housewives of Atlanta opened up about her recent divorce, explaining her excitement for the future.

Kenya Moore of RHOA was in a three-year standstill with her divorce from her ex-husband Marc Daly. 

However, as of December 12, Moore is officially divorced from Daly, whom she was married to for four years.

Moore has since opened up, explaining why she’s “excited” for what her love life has to offer in the future.

Drew Sidora, Sheree Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, and Sanya Richards Ross.Instagram: realhousewivesofatlantathetotaltea
RHOA’a Drew Sidora, Sheree Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, and Sanya Richards Ross.

Kenya Moore believes her “forever person” still exists

Moore exclusively shared with People about her divorce from Daly that was just finalized. The two wed in 2017 and share a daughter, Brooklyn, 5.

Though she filed in 2021, it took three years of litigation until a private mediation occurred where she was officially divorced.

Moore told People that although she’s focused on being the “best” mom to Brooklyn, she’s “excited” for the next chapter in her life.

Kenya Moore and her ex-husband Marc Daly.INSTAGRAM
Kenya Moore and her ex-husband Marc Daly.

She also mentioned her hopes of falling in love again, saying, “As a hopeless romantic, I still believe my forever person exists and know I’ll have my happily ever after ending after all.”

Moore continued to share her gratitude for those who were there for her through her separation from Daly, saying, “I want to thank everyone who prayed for and uplifted me when I needed it the most.”

Before finalizing her divorce, Moore also made fans aware during the 2023 BravoCon that she would be a single woman before the year ended.

As for what’s next for Moore, a cast for Season 16 of RHOA has not been revealed. However, Moore has not mentioned if she’ll be returning if asked.

