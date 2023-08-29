RHOA Season 16 reboot devastates fans as legacy cast stars on verge of exit

BravoTV nation is rocked after finding out that next Season of Real Housewives of Atlanta may be getting rid of its cast for an entirely new one in a rebooted version of the show.

With the Season 15 RHOA reunion on the cusp of its premiere on Sunday, September 3rd, fans could have never imagined the latest BravoTV news about their favorite peach holders.

Though RHOA’s ratings are doing well, sources have revealed that next Season may look a little different, as a reboot has been hinted — leaving fans in shock thinking that legacy cast mates like Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, and Sheree Whitfield might be leaving the show.

Details about the presumed reboot are near and far. However, the fan reaction has been more or less negative, as many people are having a hard time figuring out why production would lean towards firing current cast mates and filling their spaces with new faces.

Sources close to the RHOA franchise reveal reboot details

RHOA Season 15 was full of plenty of peach juice from the ladies of Atlanta. By the time the Season ended, housewives like Drew Sidora had fans on the edge of their seats with her alleged relationship with former WNBA player Tamara “Ty” Young while still being married to her husband Ralph.

Sanya Richards Ross also had the attention of BravoTV fans this Season, as production followed her heartbreaking pregnancy and miscarriage journey.

Though ratings for the show haven’t dipped into uncharted territory, it is presumed that Season 16 will have a new cast, as a source close to the franchise told ET, “A major shakeup is coming to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Before the women filmed their recent reunion, they were told that they should expect a big change with the franchise moving forward.”

The source continued, “They hinted at a reboot like New York got, but it also could be moving forward with only a couple of the current stars. The cast is on edge about their future and has no idea where the network plans to go. Although their ratings are still strong, the network is listening to fans and their desire for a change.”

Instagram: realhousewivesofatlantathetotaltea Drew Sidora, Sheree Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, and Sanya Richards Ross.

Fans have since reacted to the news, devastated by the thought of not having any more ‘Kandi Koated Nights’ with Kandi Burruss, “Gone With the Wind” moments from Kenya Moore, or ‘She by Sheree’ shade with Sheree Whitfield.

One RHOA fan took to Reddit to share their feelings on the potential reboot, saying, “I hope not. I don’t want this to be a precedent. Real Housewives of Orange County found its way back with some patience, Atlanta can, too.”

While another commented on the change being a result of production’s doings, saying, “I’m sorry, but I would be VERY upset if this happens. Because as we’ve seen in these past few weeks especially, the ladies have things to work with. They have stories and conflict, but they’re not being featured because PRODUCTION refuses to show it.”

Though fans haven’t exactly gone on a RHOA reboot strike, it’s clear that the greater of the mass is against the possible change next Season, as another fan even said, “Sorry, but how can they even consider this! Bravo should reboot the producers because they are clearly the problem… Bravo would be stupid to take this route.”

RHOA stars have yet to comment on the potential reboot. However, the upcoming reunion could reveal more insight as to why the change has been called for. RHOA fans can tune into BravoTV this Sunday at 8 p.m. for the Season 15 reunion. The episode will also air on Peacock the following day.

