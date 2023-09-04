RHOA’s Kenya Moore hands Marlo Hampton a blank subpoena in Season 15 reunion

Kenya Moore of Real Housewives of Atlanta served her cast mate, Marlo Hampton, a blank subpoena during the first part of the Season 15 reunion — but why?

RHOA’s Kenya Moore is not only ‘Gone with the Wind fabulous,’ she is also a mother, having given birth to her daughter Brooklyn four years ago.

She’s also been a cast mate of RHOA since Season 5, where she would eventually be joined by her controversial friend Marlo Hampton, as Hampton was finally given her Peach in Season 14.

Article continues after ad

Though Moore has been candid on the show about her family life, sharing that her daughter would likely be her only kin, as her birth nearly left her dead, Moore’s trials with cast mate Marlo Hampton have continued to tribulate despite their apparent support for each other here and there.

Article continues after ad

Sure, Hampton revealed to BravoTV executive Andy Cohen that she uses Moore’s line of hair care products, but Hampton’s minimal support for Moore just might not be enough for Moore to forgive her — especially since Hampton was officially served a subpoena by the ‘Kenya Moore Hair Care’ CEO during part one of the Season 15 reunion.

Article continues after ad

Why did Kenya Moore serve Marlo Hampton a blank subpoena?

In the first section of the part-two RHOA reunion, Kenya Moore served Marlo Hampton a blank subpoena.

The explosive moment began with Andy Cohen asking Moore if her divorce with Marc Daly was final. Moore then explained that Daly filed “contempt charges” against her.

Article continues after ad

The charges against Moore state that she was allegedly preventing Daly from seeing their four-year-old daughter Brooklyn.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

She was also cited for placing Brooklyn in an “unsafe environment” during an episode when Hampton kicked down the hotel door where Moore and Brooklyn were sleeping.

Article continues after ad

Though Hampton apologized to Moore during the reunion for exposing Brooklyn to violence, Moore proceeded to serve Hampton a blank subpoena. However, the real document with Hampton’s information is reported to have been given to her off-air.

Moore then continued to expose Hampton for texting her ex-husband Daly two years prior to the reunion, which Hampton denied. The texts from Hampton allegedly reveal her asking Daly for dirt on Moore.

Article continues after ad

Moore also stated that she “doesn’t want to go to jail,” so Hampton is required to attend court on Moore’s behalf and explain that Brooklyn was only put into an unsafe environment because of her.

Article continues after ad

Being that Hampton’s name was in the context of the charges filed against Moore, Hampton will legally have to appear in court as Moore’s witness. Though the two have their rifts, Hampton finished the conversation about the situation saying she will in fact attend court for Moore.

The second part of the explosive RHOA Season 15 reunion will premiere next Sunday, September 10, on BravoTV at 8 p.m. EST.