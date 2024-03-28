EntertainmentReality TV

Did Kelsey really write Joey the “we need to talk” note? Bachelor fans think otherwise

Molly Byrne
did Kesley write Joey the note?Instagram: _kelsey_anderson

The Bachelor fans think production wrote Kelsey Anderson’s note to Joey Graziadei after finding multiple discrepancies in the writing.

It was made to believe that Kelsey Anderson wrote Joey Graziadei a note prior to The Bachelor Season 28 finale where he proposed to her.

Leaving it at his door, the note read, “Joey, we need to talk.”

When Kelsey and Joey finally met for their private discussion, Kelsey just wanted to tell him how much she missed him when they weren’t together. Relieved, Joey let out quite a few sighs with a few words.

Though Kelsey did reveal to Entertainment Weekly that “at the end of the day” she wrote the note, fans found multiple discrepancies and alleged that production wrote it, not Kelsey.

“The note was written by multiple people. Previews have shown 3 different versions of the same note to Joey. Two different pens are used. Two of the notes use black ink while the other is blue ink… don’t believe everything you see on TV,” one Reddit user wrote.

Once brought to fans’ attention, they were quick to call production out. “Production needs to step it up if they want to ‘fool’ their viewers,” said one person.

“Production needs to retire at this point. Get some fresh people and ideas in there instead,” agreed another.

One fan also mentioned that production wanted Joey to “question” his relationships with the remaining ladies before making his final decision.

Though something fishy may have been up with the note, fans may never know the truth.

