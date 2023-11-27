Andy Cohen reveals his “all-time favorite” Housewives

BravoTV’s Andy Cohen revealed his favorite Housewives of all-time and the audience approved.

BravoTV’s official ‘Daddy’ and executive producer, Andy Cohen, has never quite made fans aware of which Housewives he likes best.

That is until Alex Cooper recently brought him on her podcast ‘Call Her Daddy.’

After finally revealing who his favorite Housewives of “all-time” are, the audience cheered in complete approval.

Instagram: bravoandy Andy Cohen with the Real Housewives of Miami during the Season 5 reunion.

Fans cheered heavily when Andy Cohen revealed his favorite Housewives

Cohen and the Housewives of BravoTV have a bond that’s seemingly unbreakable. And though some women have burned their bridges, Cohen tends to stand firm in the respect he has for everyone he works with.

From Atlanta to New York, New Jersey, and more, there are plenty of Housewives that Cohen could favor.

However, when Cooper asked him in front of a live audience on her ‘CHD’ podcast who his “all-time favorite Housewife” was, Cohen was quite quick to answer after never having done so before.

As the crowd cheered, Cohen began, “You know, it’s kind of an HR issue — but I would say, it’s the ones that have been on the longest.”

Cohen continued, “And it’s the ones I have the longest history with. So, you guys know that it’s, like, you know, Vicki, Tamera, Teresa, Luann. All these women, I’ve known them for so many years.”

As he was answering, the audience applauded heavily — especially for both Teresa Guidice of RHONJ and Luann de Lesseps of RHONY.

Though Cohen did mention his favorites, he also made it clear that he loves all the Housewives of BravoTV.

As for what’s next for Cohen, he will be hosting his talk show ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ on Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. EST where he will be speaking with Tom Schwartz of Vanderpump Rules and Whitney Rose of RHOSLC.