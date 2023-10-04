Bravo star Andy Cohen and John Mayer spark romance rumors

Singer-songwriter John Mayer may be in his next public relationship, but this time, he might be with Bravo superstar Andy Cohen.

It’s not possible to think of Bravo without instantly thinking about Andy Cohen. He is the TV personality behind all of their chaotic reunions, and of course, BravoCon.

Aside from being the spokesperson for reality TV drama, he is also the host of Watch What Happens Live!, a recap show where he discusses the latest tea with bravolebrities and other superstars.

One that he frequently has on the show is popular singer John Mayer. The two have been public friends and have always seemed to have an amazing relationship with each other.

In fact, one of their most recent appearances together has viewers questioning whether or not “friendship” is a disguise for something more.

Is Bravo’s Andy Cohen dating John Mayer?

On October 2, John was the sole guest on Watch What Happens Live!, and it was not an episode to miss.

In a compliment battle, Andy said that he loved John’s “supple lips” and John responded by saying “I love your FaceTimes where you’re laying in bed in a hotel room and you’re bored.”

It wasn’t clear whether or not they were joking, or if they were actually admitting their attraction to each other on live television.

To add some fuel to the fire, RadarOnline reported that the two were seen house-shopping together in the Hamptons, which isn’t something that “just friends” typically tend to do.

Nonetheless, their potential romance has warranted for fans to erupt all over social media.

Neither of them has addressed the rumors, but it’s only a matter of time. Is love actually in the air between these two?

To stay updated on all of the latest reality TV news, make sure to check our page here.