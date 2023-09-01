Bethenny Frankel under fire after claiming Andy Cohen “despises” her

As RHONY’s Bethenny Frankel opened up about leaving BravoTV, she admitted that Andy Cohen “despises” her.

Former Real Housewives of New York, Bethenny Frankel, has been on a press tour of her own after all of the feedback she’s received from her interview with Raquel Leviss.

She also recently called for reality TV stars to unionize, urging them to demand higher pay like the actors on strike in Hollywood.

Though she’s gone on multiple tirades over the last couple of weeks, resulting in a fan saying she should ‘get a wellness check,’ Frankel has continued to make her bed with BravoTV, as she shared even more details about her reality TV experience on the ‘Literally! With Rob Lowe’ podcast.

Instagram: bethennyfrankel RHONY’s Bethenny Frankel faced criticism after her interview with Raquel Leviss and her call to unionize reality TV stars.

BravoTV fans call Bethenny Frankel “unhinged”

On a recent episode of the ‘Just B With Bethenny Frankel’ podcast, the former RHONY star erratically scattered through her words, sarcastically apologizing for “exploiting” Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss.

Though fans have shared their concern for Frankel, the podcast host seemed unfazed by the negativity she’s received from boycotting BravoTV while she spoke with Rob Lowe on his podcast, ‘Literally! with Rob Lowe.’

Not only did Frankel boast about leaving reality TV without having been asked, but she also claimed that BravoTV executive producer Andy Cohen “despises” her, saying, “I can tell you with great certainty that everyone at Bravo likely despises me, including Andy Cohen.”

She continued to explain how Cohen and fellow Bravolebrities have to “protect the realm” of reality television, saying that she ‘shook’ things up, unlike any other housewife who has left their show.

Frankel also admitted to “burning bridges” with BravoTV by urging its reality stars to go on strike and ask for more pay. She reportedly has about 80 names ready to form a union — Leviss, Chrissy Tegan, Jwoww, and stars from various other reality shows like The Bachelor and Summer House.

Though Frankel has continued to openly express her feelings about BravoTV on every podcast she’s been invited to since the Leviss interview, fans haven’t taken well to her rants. One fan even commented on her ‘Literally! With Rob Lowe’ dialogue, saying, “She really thinks highly of herself. Shake what up? Please just go away.”

Others shared their opinions on the former RHONY star, saying, “Not humble — she’s so full of herself and unhinged,” as well as, “I love how she brags about being the reality celebrity that’s been on more [shows] than anyone else. She’s in some kind of panicked desperate spiral downward.”

Though Frankel left RHONY twice, her consistent tirades online have caused BravoTV fans to boycott her rather than the network. Frankel has also not given an update on the status of her reality star union and if it is progressing or not. But if there’s one thing we know about Bethenny Frankel, it’s that she doesn’t like to eat her words, so it is likely that she will proceed further with her BravoTV strike despite the criticism she has faced for doing so.