Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller says she “likes highschool football players”

Dance Moms coach Abby Lee Miller is under fire for her inappropriate comment regarding highschool football players.

Miller has frequently been recognized for her shocking comments towards the Dance Moms cast. Additionally, she was sentenced to 366 days in prison on the charges of bankruptcy fraud.

Following Dance Moms, Miller will appear in the reality show Mad House, which premieres on September 29, 2023. The dance coach will also be a surprise guest on the House of the Villains series, which highlights many infamous celebrities in the reality TV world.

Article continues after ad

Now, Miller has faced backlash after admitting to liking highschool football players, a comment she has since followed up on.

Article continues after ad

Miler appeared on an episode of Sofia Franklyn’s “Sofia with an F” podcast to discuss several things from her post. Somehow, Tom Cruise’s role in the 1983 film All the Right Moves was brought up, and how it drove Miller’s attraction to football players.

“Oh, that’s my downfall,” the 57-year-old said. “I like the high school football players. I still like them.”

Article continues after ad

Franklyn awkwardly laughed before saying she preferred adult coaches instead of teenage athletes. “Not one that used to be in high school but one that is,” Miller added before the interview unexpectedly ended.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

After mass backlash, Miller posted a video on Instagram to “set the record straight.” “I do like those hot, athletic, muscular guys ― the jocks,” she said. However, she stressed that they must be “old enough to go out to a club, gamble in Vegas” and “rent an ADA-compliant, handicap-accessible van.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Abby I can’t do this today,” one person commented.

“Bro cannot be cancelled,” another user wrote.

It’s debatably unclear whether Miller’s follow-up video made things better or worse.

In the meantime, check out our reality TV coverage to stay updated with the hottest shows.