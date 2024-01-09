90 Day: The Single Life fans defend Tyray after being stood up on date with Tiffany

Tyray Mollett was stood up on his date with Tiffany on 90 Day: The Single Life, and fans felt sorry for him.

On 90 Day: The Single Life, Tyray Mollett is putting himself out there by dating again.

Tyray first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6, where he was catfished by a woman named Carmella who was really a man named Christian.

After going through heartbreak and deceit, the 90 Day Fiancé star wants to stop online dating and meet single women in person.

At a mutual friend’s party, Tyray asked a woman named Tiffany out on a date and she said yes. However, she didn’t even come on the date or answer Tyray’s texts and calls.

TLC Tyray-90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6

90 Day: The Single Life fans think there’s “no excuse” for Tiffany to stand Tyray up

On Twitter, 90 Day: The Single Life fans quickly came to Tyray’s defense after watching him wait over an hour for Tiffany at the restaurant only for her to not show up.

“I missed last week, so I don’t know who this Tiffany chick is, but I’m furious she did sweet Tyray like that! How dare she? It just broke my heart,” one user wrote.

“I am not ok with this at all. Dating, online dating – whatever is hard enough. How can people be so cruel?! Call!!!!” another fan chimed in.

A different fan said that Tiffany should’ve at least apologized if she knew she would miss the date. “I don’t understand it. She better have a damn good excuse, but there is no excuse for not at least reaching out to apologize. It’s cruel and just rude! Tyray was left questioning if it was him. That made me sad.”

Tyray already went into his date with Tiffany feeling nervous since he’s been hurt before in the past.

After his catfishing scandal on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6, he had a hard time trusting people again.

In the coming episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4, viewers will find out whether Tiffany apologized to Tyray or if he decides to move on with someone else.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.