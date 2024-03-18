90 Day: The Single Life stars accuse Chantel of sending the “wrong signals” to men

At the Tell-All, 90 Day: The Single Life cast members criticized Chantel Everett’s behavior when she was dating men in Greece.

Chantel Everett was on the hunt to find a man in Greece on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4.

She was open to finding love again after her divorce from ex-husband Pedro Jimeno, and was ready to explore another international relationship.

Chantel met a man named Giannis at a bar who is a professional soccer player, and fell for him quickly.

Although Chantel was unsure about Giannis’ feelings for her, he said that he loved her and would come to the US if she returns to Greece to see him.

Article continues after ad

TLC

Tim claims Chantel doesn’t need to try for attention

In a clip from the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 Tell-All posted by E! News, the cast slammed Chantel for trying too hard to meet men during her trip to Greece.

“Chantel, you’re beautiful, just your face is enough. You don’t need any other asset to get attention from men,” Tim Malcolm said.

Article continues after ad

“Some women need that, that’s all they’ve got to get attention. I don’t want to think about my girlfriend or my future wife that she was like, walking around pantyless with a bunch of dudes.”

“Basically, a guy wants family, a guy wants commitment, a guy wants loyalty,” John McManus added.

Article continues after ad

Debbie Aguero chimed in and said, “It’s the location where you’re at, you sent the wrong signals to the men that were around you.”

Tim noted that Chantel’s behavior and decision to not wear underwear while going out attracted the wrong type of men.

Chantel already made mistakes in the past when she was married to Pedro, and the cast is trying to help give her advice to find a good quality man.

Whether Chantel takes the advice remains to be seen, and she could be featured on the next season of 90 Day: The Single Life to prove that she’s changed.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.