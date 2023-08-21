90 Day: The Last Resort’s Yara reveals jaw-dropping pregnancy secret to Jovi

90 Day: The Last Resort’s Yara just admitted a jaw-dropping reveal to her husband Jovi and the rest of the world.

90 Day: The Last Resort Season 1 features several iconic couples from the franchise as they try to fix their problems.

One of the spotlighted couples this season is Yara and Jovi, who first started their on-screen journey in 90 Day Fiance Season 8.

The biggest issue that is affecting their marriage right now is children. Jovi is set on having more children than the one daughter they have. However, Yara has shared her hesitation about having another kid.

Nonetheless, the two have apparently been trying for a baby. Yet, Yara just revealed a key detail that will not only set her pregnancy back but might jeopardize their entire relationship.

What did 90 Day: The Last Resort’s Yara reveal to Jovi?

On August 17, a preview of Episode 2 was released on the 90 Day Fiancé YouTube channel. The footage revealed a shocking confession from Yara to Jovi.

She said, “So you know how you(‘re) always talking (about) hav(ing) a second baby and I always tell you I’m not ready, it’s just not the time? And I’ve been hiding from you I’ve been taking birth control and I didn’t tell you about that.”

In response, Jovi was furious at her declaration. He also expressed confusion as to why she would keep something so important a secret.

He said, “But why would you not tell me that? I feel like that’s something we should discuss instead of you going behind my back to do it.”

This retreat is not over so there is plenty of time to see if the couple can move past this. If not, then they might be headed for a divorce.

