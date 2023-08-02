90 Day: The Last Resort’s Liz says that Ed is “running out of chances”

90 Day: The Last Resort’s Liz seems to be fed up with her partner Ed. Will the iconic couple stay together?

If there’s one couple from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise that’ has’s been through the most ups and downs throughout their relationship, it’s Liz and Ed.

The two started their relationship back in Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life. The season aired in 2021, which was the same year they got engaged. Since then, they have been on an ultimate roller coaster of a relationship.

So far, the couple has broken up and gotten back together 11 times (that we know of). But, they might finally be on a better path.

It was reported in July that the two have moved in together, and they are one of the couples working through their issues in Season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort. Yet, judging by the new teaser for the season, their relationship is still in troubled waters.

What did 90 Day: The Last Resort’s Liz say about Ed in Season 1?

On August 2, the 90 Day Fiance Instagram page shared the first clip of the two together.

In it, it seems as though Liz is fed up with trying to work on her relationship with Ed.

“Ed’s running out of chances,” she says in the teaser. Liz also said that he doesn’t let her talk. It already looks like they are going back to their old ways. But, if they are on a show about moving forward, not all hope is lost.

Viewers will soon see if they will be able to salvage their relationship. Season 1 is set to premiere on August 14.

To stay updated on all things 90 Day: The Last Resort and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.