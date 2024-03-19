90 Day Fiancé fans “infuriated” by Debbie lecturing Chantel at Tell-All

Debbie Aguero gave Chantel Everett advice at the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 Tell-All, but fans believe she was being hypocritical.

At the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 Tell-All, Chantel Everett shared details about her trip to Greece with the cast.

The other 90 Day Fiancé stars thought Chantel was acting desperate when it came to meeting men in a foreign country.

Debbie Aguero called Chantel out for not wearing underwear while she was meeting men in Greece, and said her future children wouldn’t be happy about it.

However, Debbie traveled to Morocco on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 to reunite with her 24-year-old former lover, Oussama.

90 Day Fiancé fans believe Debbie lacks “self-awareness”

On Reddit, 90 Day Fiancé fans slammed Debbie for lecturing Chantel about dating etiquette during the Tell-All.

“Oh, STFU Debbie, you went to Morocco to screw a 24 year old without thinking of your children, but Chantel is supposed to be thinking about her future children when deciding not to wear underwear on a night out,” one fan said.

“The lack of self-awareness is infuriating. Debbie over here acting like a beacon of morality, as if we didn’t all see her go after a guy young enough to be her grandson,” another fan added.

“Exactly! I am so infuriated by Debbie. I hope Karen and the other Debbie put her in her place. Debbie lacks any self awareness,” a third fan agreed.

Even though Debbie and Chantel are different ages, their 90 Day Fiancé journeys are similar because they fell in love with foreign men in the Dominican Republic and Morocco.

They also went on trips find love again on 90 Day: The Single Life. Debbie spent time with ‘Ruben the Cuban’ in Miami, and Chantel headed to Greece to find her dream man.

The women may disagree about how to get a man’s attention on the show, but viewers are aware that they’ve both made mistakes in their past relationships.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.