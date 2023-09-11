90 Day Fiance’s Riley reacts to Violet’s pregnancy announcement with Simpsons meme

90 Day Fiance’s Riley Diego has reacted to fans’ response to Violet Tuyet’s pregnancy with a humorous reference to The Simpsons.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple Riley and Violet have had plenty of ups and downs throughout their relationship. Riley first met the 43-year-old woman on a Vietnamese dating app and later hired a private investigator to research Violet’s past.

After dating for two years, he traveled to Vietnam but still didn’t trust her enough to say, “I love you.” Riley’s trust issues stem from his ex cheating on him with a man he knew.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Riley and Violet’s relationship has gotten more drama-filled after a preview hinted at her pregnancy. Now, Riley has posted a Simpsons video in response to fans’ reactions after hearing about Violet’s possible pregnancy.

90 Day Fiance’s Riley posts Simpsons meme about Violet’s pregnancy

Facebook

On Facebook, Riley posted a video from an episode of The Simpsons where a couple performs the tango. After they’re done dancing, the male dancer says, “You are now carrying my child.” He also attached a shrugging emoji alongside the clip.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

In a preview for the finale, Violet shared some shocking news with Riley. “Last week, Violet texted me and told me that she’s pregnant, and it’s mine,” he said. This surprised viewers as the couple never appeared to be intimate on 90 Day Fiance.

Article continues after ad

In fact, Violet hesitated on even hugging and kissing Riley goodbye on their last day together. At one point, they also blocked each other on social media.

Besides Riley and Violet, it wouldn’t be 90 Day Fiance without Gino and Jasmine sharing plenty of arguments. However, David and Sheila seem to be getting along after the tragic death of her mother.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated with 90 Day Fiance news, check out Dexerto’s reality TV coverage.