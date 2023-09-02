90 Day Fiance’s Paul Staehle has gone missing in Brazil

90 Day Fiancé star Paul Staehle has disappeared in Brazil, according to his wife Karine’s announcement on Instagram.

Paul and Karine made their debut on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. The couple is known for having an on-and-off relationship but got married in 2017.

After suffering two miscarriages, Paul and Karine welcomed their rainbow baby, Pierre, in March 2019. However, their marriage hasn’t been an easy one considering several police visits over domestic violence situations.

Now, Karine has reported Paul missing in Brazil after being unable to reach him for several days.

90 Day Fiance’s Karine hasn’t heard back from Paul in days

On August 31, Karine announced Paul’s disappearance on Instagram Stories. Shortly after, she posted a video montage of their family alongside a cryptic caption. “Not all our memories were bad. Our children loved you very much. We will never forgot you or the good memories we all share,” she wrote.

It’s unclear at this time whether the past tense used implied Paul had been found dead.

Speaking to InTouch, Paul’s mother revealed hadn’t heard from her son since August 30.

“He was lost and pinged me his location to try and get a friend to help. He told me he messed up, was alone, which was really stupid, and his phone was about to die,” she said.

“I sent the three names he gave me urgent messages but it was very late so no replies until next morning. I pray he is OK. And just has no way to communicate. I have to believe that.”

In 2022, Karinne had reported Pierre and Paul missing but her husband later denied his disappearance. Instead, he revealed he was actually on a work trip.

Allegedly, their children are currently in foster care as Karine and Paul fight to get them back.

