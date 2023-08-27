90 Day’s Brandon explains why he and wife Julia go on separate vacations

90 Day Fiance star Brandon Gibbs has revealed that he and his wife Julia take separate vacations.

90 Day’s Brandon and Russia native Julia Trubkina had to stay at a family’s farm in Virginia, tending to their animals. Brandon’s financial problems caused this living arrangement, and Julia was unhappy about caring for the farm and its livestock.

The couple seemed to struggle due to Julia’s differences with her in-laws while living under the same roof.

However, Brandon and Julia seemed to thrive after getting their own place, but a new Instagram post has shed light on their relationship.

90 Day’s Brandon asks opinion on separate vacations

On Instagram, Brandon posted a picture of himself at FIVE Palm Jumeirah Dubai, where the couple traveled in September 2022. However, Brandon flew solo this time and explained why.

“Julia and I have different opinions on where we should travel for vacation,” he captioned the image. “What do you guys think about a couple taking a separate vacation?”

Brandon’s followers were divided on a married couple taking vacations without each other.

“90 day last resort is where y’all should go,” one person joked.

“It will start innocently enough, but that you will start enjoying vacation without your partner, and when you do that, you might as well say, go get your other partner,” another user remarked.

“Separate vacation, separate marriage. Bad idea,” a third person said.

However, some comments claimed a separate vacation wasn’t all that bad. One follower suggested that one person pick the first destination while the other chooses the next in order to compromise.

Despite the post making it seem like their marriage was on the rocks, Julia commented on the photo to say that Brandon looked like a “young Tom Cruise.”

Check out our reality TV coverage to stay updated with 90 Day Fiance and the status of all its couples.