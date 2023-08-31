What happened to Amanda Wilhelm from 90 Day Fiance? Arrest explained

90 Day Fiance’s Amanda Wilhelm was arrested for assault, but just what happened to land the reality star in hot water?

Amanda came to 90 Day Fiance with a heartbreaking story. The Indiana native was recently widowed after her husband died in 2022.

That left Amanda alone to raise their two children, at least until she met Romanian Razvan Ciocoi. The two hit it off over TikTok, leading the mom to make the plunge and leave for Romania to meet this potential partner.

The couple’s time on 90 Day proved fraught with conflict, as Amanda had to juggle taking care of her children, dealing with her husband’s recent passing, and questions about how their family would fit into Razvan’s budding music career. Their situation as a couple is currently murky, ahead of the upcoming season, but Amanda’s past may add a new complication.

90 Day Fiance: Why was Amanda Wilhelm arrested?

According to a police report acquired by InTouch, Amanda Wilhelm was arrested in 2010 on a general battery charge.

At the time, Amanda (who was unmarried and known by her maiden name Amanda Green) was involved in an altercation woman named Kayla Patton.

TLC

An affidavit from a Bay County, Florida court states that “Green repeatedly and intentionally struck Kayla with her hands and wrestled Kayla to the ground, causing abrasions on Kayla’s left knee and both elbows, causing redness and bleeding.”

According to Amanda, she and her companion went to Kayla to “make amends for the bad situation that existed between them” but Patton attacked her with a baseball bat and she was forced to defend herself.

As of this writing, Wilhelm has not commented on her arrest from over a decade ago.

