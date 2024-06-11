90 Day Fiancé’s couple criticized after hopping on viral money TikTok trend

90 Day Fiancé couple Brandan and Mary DeNuccio were slammed for using a TikTok trend to ask fans for money again.

Brandan and Mary DeNuccio starred on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5, and have gained attention for their questionable social media activity since appearing on the show.

In February, viewers turned against the couple when Mary lied about having cancer and started a GoFundMe page to pay for her medical bills while pocketing the money.

Despite being called out multiple times for using other people’s money for no reason, Brandan and Mary are continuing to scam their followers.

On June 10, they hopped on a popular TikTok trend with a video that says, “Post your PayPal and see what people send.”

“If my viewers send $1 each, I would be able to pay for building our ceiling to make my baby and family away from bugs, lizards poop and make them comfortable,” the 90 Day Fiancé stars wrote over a photo of themselves with their daughter, Midnight.

On Reddit, a fan reposted the video and wrote, “They’re back at it again. I don’t get them they’re young and healthy but they refuse to work.”

In the replies, 90 Day Fiancé fans criticized Brandan and Mary because they were asking fans for money once again.

“Nobody should give them a dime. They were a disgrace with their begging for money, faking cancer they need to be canceled,” one user commented.

Another viewer agreed but revealed that they still have fans, regardless of their many internet scams. They shared an update saying that Mary received 25 dollars two hours prior.

A third person joked and said, “Are they just not going to work and ask for money for the next 50 years?! WTF.”

Although Brandan and Mary have constantly shared posts encouraging fans to donate money, they aren’t the only ones in the franchise who have done so.

Jasmine Pineda wanted fans to buy her son’s birthday gifts, and Rebecca Parrott asked viewers to pay for her grandson’s legal bills.

Because this seems to be common with 90 Day Fiancé cast members, fans will have to be extra careful to not fall for their traps to avoid getting scammed.