Rainbow Six caster KiXSTAr dies aged 24

Michael ‘KiXSTAr’ Stockley, a beloved Rainbow Six caster who would become the voice for the Pro League he helped grow, passed away on October 11 at the age of 24.

His mother Carol, better known as ‘KixMom’ in the R6 community, announced on October 13 that Michael had died.

A former Rainbow Six pro himself, Michael was widely known in the space. He started as an incredible pro talent in 2016 when the Rainbow Six landscape was still new.

He would then make Siege far more accessible to viewers later in his career, through expert analysis and casting.

Michael won the 2020 Esports Award for Esports Color Caster of the Year and is currently nominated for the same award in 2021.

Advertisement

“On Monday, October 11 Michael ‘KiXSTAr’ Stockley passed away unexpectedly,” Carol said. “He had so much planned for the future, and he was looking forward to working with so many of you.

“Michael worked hard to lift up the R6 Siege community, and in turn so many of you lifted him up as well. We are grateful for the love and support that we have experienced from so many of you. Keep it going, pay it forward, and keep lifting each other up.”

Rainbow Six community pays tribute to KiXSTAr

His close friend and regular casting partner, Parker ‘Interro’ Mackay, shared his thoughts alongside the message from Michael’s family.

Advertisement

“I’ve struggled to put my thoughts into proper words over the last 24 hours,” he said. “I’m at a total loss. I lost a best friend, a brother, and a coworker. I’m beyond heartbroken. I love you Michael and I’ll miss you so much.”

A statement from the family of Michael "KiXSTAr" Stockley (March 9, 1997 – October 11, 2021) pic.twitter.com/wcxeK38wQn — Parker Mackay (@INTERRO) October 13, 2021

Many more in the wider esports community joined Interro in mourning Michael’s passing.

“Wow I really can’t believe this,” retired pro Giuliano ‘Krazy’ Solon said. “Heartbreaking to hear. So young too. May he rest in peace and his family have strength. The whole scene will feel this one. KiXSTAr was one of the first pros I was a big fan of.”

Advertisement

TSM pro Matthew ‘Achieved’ Solomon said: “Honestly I’m at a loss of words. I looked up to KiXSTAr so much when I was making the switch from Xbox to PC and KiXSTAr was one of the few guys to help and offer some advice. My deepest condolences go out to Parker and KiXSTAr’s family.”

Honestly I’m at a loss of words. I looked up to kixstar so much when I was making the switch from Xbox to PC and kixstar was one of the few guys to help and offer some advice. My deepest condolences go out to Parker and kixstar’s family. Rest In Peace kixstar https://t.co/mZD033Px0m — TSM FTX Matthew (@TSM_Achieved) October 13, 2021

Forever KIXSTAR. This community won’t be the same 🕊 pic.twitter.com/4Qjk9cOm9o — Anifex (@AnifexIv) October 13, 2021

KiXSTAr was such a role model and inspiration to so many in the Rainbow Six community. We want to extend our condolences to his family and those who were close to him. R6 just won’t be the same. RIP. 🤍 — ELEVATE (@ElevateGG) October 13, 2021

Kixstar was one of my biggest role models in the siege scene, I looked up to him as a person and player so much it’s so sad to see someone so amazing and talented go so soon, my prayers go out to him and his family RIP Kix. Fly high 🧡 https://t.co/UMPuMKFBmT — Tac (@TaC_R6) October 13, 2021

Ubisoft statement

Ubisoft, the developers of Rainbow Six Siege, also paid tribute to Micheal.

“We send our deepest condolences to Michael Stockley’s family during this difficult time,” the company said.” Michael was one of the bright lights of our Siege community and he will be missed. Michael’s family ask that interested parties send a donation to a local food bank in Michael’s name.”

Advertisement

The studio’s message went on to announce that the October 13 fixtures of the R6 North American League would be postponed.

In 2016, Michael took to casting with every intention of returning to pro play, but he stayed behind the desk after finding so much joy in bringing the game he loved to so many people.

He was a staunch supporter of R6 and an adamant believer that the esport was on the cusp of breaking out to wider audiences.