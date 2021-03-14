Canadian retires from pro Rainbow Six ahead of Six Invitational 2021 - Dexerto

NA Rainbow Six legend Troy ‘Canadian’ Jaroslawski has announced his retirement just ahead of the Six Invitational 2021. The two-time world champion claimed he “no longer has the same passion and motivation for the game.”

Canadian will not be defending his Six Invitational title with Spacestation Gaming in May, with the North American Siege legend retiring from professional play on March 13.

“This has been something that has been slipping in and out of my mind for a while after [Six Invitational 2021], with the pandemic hitting and changing everything as well as just how the game and it’s meta has developed,” he said in a March 13 statement.

“I no longer feel I can perform to the level I expect of myself as an IGL and that’s only made it more frustrating for me to continue to play.”

Stepping away from competitive R6 Read: https://t.co/p6TBDIb2Ic — Troy 🇨🇦 (@BroCanadian) March 13, 2021

Canadian won the first Six Invitational with Continuum back in 2017, before going on to have successful stints on both Evil Geniuses and Spacestation Gaming.

He won five NA regional titles, and attended nearly every Major and global finals from 2018 onwards.

Canadian follows in the footsteps of Niclas ‘Pengu’ Mourtizen ⁠— widely regarded as the best Siege player of all time ⁠— in his retirement just ahead of the World Championship in May.

Spacestation are yet to announce Canadian’s replacement.

The Spacestation Gaming roster is now as follows: