Taliban ban PUBG and TikTok in Afghanistan for “misleading” kids

PUBG is known for being a giant battle royale title and TikTok is one of the world’s leading social media platforms, but they are about to be banned in Afghanistan after insistence from the Taliban.

Before the likes of Fortnite, Apex, and Warzone took over the competitive battle royale market, PUBG was becoming the complete trendsetter in that genre.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds popularized and revolutionized the genre in new ways we hadn’t seen before and is still widely enjoyed by many players today.

Whereas TikTok has skyrocketed over the last few years to become one of the most downloaded and used apps each and every day.

However, it appears that residents in Afghanistan are going to lose their access to both with the Taliban set to enforce a complete ban on both platforms.

TikTok and PUBG to be banned in Afghanistan

Despite the success of both PUBG and TikTok, long-time concerns from the Taliban led to the organization declaring back in April 2022 that both types of media would be banned as they were “misleading” youths.

Now, the Taliban’s Ministry of Telecommunication has reiterated that both services will be unavailable once the ban is implemented: “TikTok must be banned within a month time from now and PUBG should be banned within next 90 days,” the Khaama Press reported.

This will make the nation the “3rd country after Pakistan and India that is going to ban PUBG” and according to Taliban spokesman Inamullah Samangani back in April, the simultaneous ban of TikTok was vital to “prevent the younger generation from being misled.”

The impact of losing both applications will surely be felt among the Afghanistan community as the country has seen an influx of internet users in recent years.

With over 1 billion active users on TikTok and PUBG being one of the best-selling games of all time, the country’s citizens will need to find new apps to use in the next few weeks.