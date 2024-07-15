Fortnite players are questioning Epic’s moderation system after a “Trump vs Shooter” game went live in Creative less than a day after the assassination attempt.

Fortnite’s moderation system is under scrutiny as Epic has allowed yet a UEFN game referring to the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.

Criticism has also been sent to Fortnite TikTok accounts and UEFN creators who made content around the incident. One UEFN creator named Blmstudio published a map called ‘Trump vs Shooter’ which features an AI-generated key art of Trump and a Fortnite character aiming a Hand Cannon at the former president.

The map was tagged under the PvP Boxfight category and had 4 active players. Many players on social media have slammed the Epic Games’ moderation system for allowing the map to go live.

One player said, “UEFN is just pure clownville these days. Curious to know who would approve a map like this, especially less than 48 hours after the event took place.”

“Okay, this is totally disrespectful and whoever created this map needs to get his or her creator code revoked and access to make future maps,” another said.

A third user wrote, “UEFN could be the greatest thing ever, but two things are holding it back. Those are: Epic Games Moderation not caring about TOS and 90% of map makers being greedy and taking advantage of little kids’ naivety.”

Since the backlash, the map has now been removed from Fortnite.

This isn’t the first time Epic Games’ moderation has come under fire. In the past, racist maps and those that glorify political warfare have made appearances in the Discover row, sparking similar condemnation.