How to watch $250k PUBG Continental Series 4: Americas - Dexerto

The $250,000 PUBG Continental Series 4 tournament is ready to get going, bringing together the best teams in North and South America to fight for the huge prize pool and glory across all of the Americas.

After months of grueling competition and high-intensity gameplay to qualify for the event, the 16 best teams across NA and LATAM also have a huge chance to earn the all-important PGC points necessary to qualify for the PUBG Global Championship in November.

As the second of just four events with PGC points on the line, the importance of this one can’t be understated — and the teams will be well aware.

Here’s everything you need to know, including how to tune in to the action, the format, and which teams are in attendance.

PUBG Continental Series 4: Americas stream

The PUBG Continental Series 4 is being streamed on the official PUBG Twitch channel, embedded above, an S-Tier tournament run by PUBG Corp. themselves.

PUBG Continental Series 4: Americas schedule

The tournament kicks off on Thursday, June 10, and will run all the way up until Friday, June 25.

Matches take place on Thursdays and Fridays between that time, with all gameplay due to kick off at 4PM PT (7PM ET/12AM BST) each day. They will run alongside the various PCS4 tournaments also being held across Asia, APAC and Europe.

PUBG Continental Series 4: Americas format & prize pool

36 matches will be played across six days of tournament play, with match and series winners deemed by the ‘Most Chicken’ rule. This rule means that the winner of the match is the team who wins the Chicken Dinner. Similarly, the winning team of the series will be determined by the number of Chicken Dinners won.

Here’s how the prize pool breaks down for participating teams. It’s worth noting that the overall winner of the tournament receives $20,000, but that’s on top of another $230,000 that will be awarded as Special Awards and throughout each week of play. Whoever has the most money earned at the end of the tournament is deemed the winner.

Advertisement

Placement PGC Points Prize money earned 1st 450 $20,000 2nd 270 — 3rd 215 — 4th 180 — 5th 145 — 6th 105 — 7th 90 — 8th 75 — 9-10th 55 — 11-12th 40 — 13-14th 25 — 15-16th 15 —

Here’s how the weekly prize and special awards are given out:

Weekly Prize (all weeks) 1st $20,000 5th $6,000 2nd $14,000 6th $5,000 3rd $10,000 7th $4,000 4th $8,000 8th $3,000 Special Awards Insane Squad $5,000 Kill Leader $5,000 All PCS Team $2,500

PUBG Continental Series 4: Americas teams

Finally, here are all the teams and players that will be in attendance at the tournament. While PUBG is played with 4-player squads, some teams also have a fifth player ready just in case.