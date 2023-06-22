Amazon Prime Day 2023: 8 early deals for Prime members

You don’t have to wait until July 11 to start bagging some great deals. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, here are eight deals you can take advantage of now.

With Prime Day confirmed for July 11-12 2023, many people are waiting with bated breath to see which deals they can bag.

You don’t have to wait around if you’re a Prime member though, as you already have access to some great early deals on Amazon devices, video games and much more.

Article continues after ad

Not a Prime member yet? You can join or start your 30-day free trial today.

1. Shop early deals with Buy with Prime

From June 21 all the way through to Prime Day, US Prime members can shop early deals directly with brands such as Anker and Wyze using Buy with Prime, which is a brand-new shopping benefit.

2. Gift a $50 eGift Card and get $5 for Prime Day

From July 3-10, you can earn $5 credit on an eGift Card purchase of $50 or more. Just in time for those Prime Day purchases. You can learn more about the offer here.

Article continues after ad

3. Enjoy early savings with Prime Video

Currently, Prime Video is offering a selection of titles at up to 50% off, perfect for those weekend movie nights. Fancy binge-watching a new show? Prime’s also got you covered with the option to subscribe to certain channels for just 99 cents per month for up to two months. Prime members can also get 50% off for two months on AMC+ and Paramount+ if not already subscribed.

4. Save on Amazon devices

Deals on popular Amazon devices have started already with the chance to save up to 55% on select Alexa-enabled devices, these include:

Article continues after ad

5. Claim classic video games and extra content

From June 21 through to July 11, Prime members can claim bonus classic games each week in celebration of Prime Day thanks to Prime Gaming, including: Prey, Baldur’s Gate II, Shovel Knight: Showdown, and STAR WARS: The Force Unleashed.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Prime members can also claim free in-game content and perks for the following games:

For more great deals, keep an eye on our best Prime Day deals for gaming.

6. Get $15 Amazon credit

From June 21 until July 7, Prime members will receive $15 Amazon credit when they download the Amazon Photos app and upload their first photo. Better get snapping!

Article continues after ad

7. Save 60% on IMDbPro

Prime members can enjoy a 30-day free trial and save 60% on an annual membership to IMDbPro. This is essential for any entertainment industry professional, and Prime members will pay just $95 for a year, the cheapest price yet! This deal is available from June 28 to July 12.

8. Enjoy Kindle Unlimited free for 3 months

Starting June 22, Prime members can enjoy three months of free unlimited reading, spanning across the Kindle’s huge library of books.

These deals should keep you busy in the run-up to Prime Day. Keep an eye on our best Amazon Prime day deals for regular updates, so you won’t miss a thing.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.