Where to buy Pokemon TCG Iono Premium Tournament Collection

There are heaps of exciting Pokemon TCG products on the way. Here’s where to buy the Iono Premium Tournament Collection when it comes out in April.

Looking forward to Pokemon TCG Temporal Forces? It’s just around the corner – and it’s not the only exciting Pokemon product on the way.

Heaps of new releases are coming out very shortly, including a Premium Tournament Collection featuring fan-favorite character Iono. We’ve gathered the best places to buy here, along with a breakdown of what’s in the box.

Please note that all of the links in this article are – at the time of writing – for pre-orders. The product is not out yet but it is available to pre-order at most major Pokemon retailers. We’ll be sure to update this post closer to release if any of the information about the product changes.

Article continues after ad

Best places to buy the Iono Premium Tournament Collection

This product will be released on April 5th, placing it just after the Temporal Forces release, and it will be available in a number of different stores. Currently, you can pre-order the collection at:

Article continues after ad

If you’ve not shopped with Magic Madhouse before, it’s worth noting that they’re based in the UK and ship out to the US, so bear the shipping times in mind if you’re not in the UK.

What comes in the Pokemon TCG Iono Premium Tournament Collection?

There are some great items included in the Iono Premium Tournament Collection which you can see below. The collection comes with essential TCG accessories like dice and counters, plenty of booster packs (from both Sword & Shield and Scarlet & Violet), and some iconic Iono cards as well.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company Contents of the Iono Premium Tournament Collection.

There’s also a code card included so that you can unlock your cards in Pokemon TCG Live, too. If you’ve not played the digital card game before, it’s a great way to test out new decks and experiment with different styles of play.

This product holds potential for both collectors and competitive players, especially with the Iono Supporter card featured. If you’re looking for a good alternative to a Booster Bundle that comes with plenty of extra items and a variety of packs, a PTC could be perfect for you.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.