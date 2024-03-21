Where to buy Pokemon TCG Deluxe Battle Decks Ninetales ex and Zapdos ex

Some brand new Pokemon TCG Deluxe Battle Decks are on the way, and fans are excited. So, here are the best places to buy the Ninetales ex and Zapdos ex decks.

The Pokemon Company is always pretty good at figuring out which Pokemon are fan favorites, and featuring them in products or on cool cards. Ninetales and Zapdos are both popular Gen 1 ‘mons and thankfully they’re being featured in new Deluxe Battle Decks.

These new decks are coming out on the same day as Pokemon TCG Temporal Forces and they’re worth looking out for. Here, we’ve gathered everything you need to know – including the release date, where to buy the decks, and what’s inside them.

Please note that currently, the links in this article are for pre-ordering the items. We’ll be sure to update this piece upon release if any product information changes.

Best places to buy the Ninetales and Zapdos Deluxe Battle Decks

If you’re looking to pre-order these decks, you’ve got a handful of great places to pick from. The best places to pre-order the Ninetales ex Deluxe Battle Deck include:

Amazon (This item has also received a small discount, too)

Best Buy (This listing is a randomized one, you will not be able to choose between the two deck options when buying)

Magic Madhouse

Most of the retailers that are stocking the Ninetales ex Deluxe Battle Deck will also stock the other Deluxe Battle Deck. The best places to get the Zapdos ex Deluxe Battle Deck include:

Best Buy (This is also a randomized listing)

Magic Madhouse

For those who are based in the USA, it is important to highlight that Magic Madhouse is based in the UK. They’re a fantastic store but the shipping may take longer depending on your location.

What do Deluxe Battle Decks contain?

If you’ve not purchased a Deluxe Battle Deck before, they’re a lot of fun to open and set up a few games with. Usually, they’re themed around a featured ‘mon – in this case, Ninetales and Zapdos respectively.

The Pokemon Company Ninetales and Zapdos Deluxe Battle Decks.

Deluxe Battle Decks come with pre-made 60-card decks (featuring their respective promo ex Pokemon as well) along with a playmat, counters and markers, a deck box, a strategy sheet, a large Pokemon coin, and a code to unlock cards in Pokemon TCG Live.

If you’re curious about which specific Pokemon are featured in the decks, you can find complete card lists for both decks online already.

We’d recommend checking out these Deluxe Battle Decks if you’re somewhat new to the TCG but have a little bit of practice with matches. The decks from products like this always work the best with a little bit of adjustment and card-swapping, so use them as a base instead of a ready-made product.

