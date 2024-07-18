Pokemon Go players obsessed with “amazing” collection of Nundos & more

A very dedicated Pokemon Go trainer has shown off one of the most impressive collections to grace the game, leaving the community in awe.

For a lot of players, collecting is the main reason why they play Pokemon Go. Be it rare Hundos or a completed Pokedex, some people just have an unstoppable drive to catch ’em all.

One example of this was a trainer who revealed their one-of-a-kind collection on Reddit, sharing, “Finally finished my collection! What do you think?”

What followed was a pun-themed set of fifteen Pokemon with exact IVs matching across Attack, Defense, and HP, with the user explaining, “Finally found a use for some of these Pokemon! I thought I’d start a little collection which culminated in me jumping up and down for a 0 star Pikachu! What do y’all think?”

Some of the collection’s highlights include a perfect 3 IV Turtwig called ‘Turtiary’, an 8 IV Herdier called ‘Grrrr8,’ and a 12 IV Shaymin named ‘ShameInnit.’

The unique nature of this collection impressed Pokemon fans, with the most upvoted comment on the thread expressing, “Best post I’ve seen on this sub in a long time.”

Others were equally dazzled, with the most complimentary replies including, “This was an amazing ride. Thank you OP,” as well as, “‘Well named. Well shared. Well met. Best post on here in a HOT minute!”

The post proved so inspiring that someone even committed to replicating OP’s success, responding, “Dude what a great idea for a collection, I am starting this today!”

As for how difficult it would be to replicate the collection, that is massively dependent on RNG. Assuming you have a 1 in 15 chance of receiving a specific IV value, there’s a 1 in 3,375 chance of all three IVs matching on a Pokemon.

However, some IVs will be easier to get as factors like weather boost, egg hatching, and Raid encounters make higher totals more probable. Regardless, a collection of this caliber is going to take a long time to make – and you’d still have to come up with some great puns after.

