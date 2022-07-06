These Pokemon themed drinks are so good fans want them in bars

Lawrence Scotti . 15 minutes ago

A Reddit user has gone viral for their incredible Pokemon-themed cocktails and trainers are chomping to get them in actual bars.

The original starting three Pokemon’s final evolutions from Red and Blue are arguably the most popular monsters from the series outside of franchise mascot Pikachu.

Charizard, Venusaur, and Blastoise have been icons of the series since it launched all the way back in 1996.

To celebrate their love of the series, one Reddit user has gone above and beyond to share cocktails in honor of each of the starters and even shared their recipe so others can join in on the fun.

The Pokemon Company Charizard, a Flying and Fire type, is one of the most beloved Pokemon.

Pokemon fan shares incredible cocktail recipes

King_of_pink shared on the Pokemon Reddit page three colorful drinks they created that match each of the first-generation starters.

Each came with a unique name as well: Venusaur’s Tequila Vine Lash, Charizard’s Whiskey Wildfire, and Blastoise’s Curacao Cannonade. Each drink matches the color palette of the paired Pokemon and looks extremely delicious, each meticulously handcrafted with care.

The post launched to the top of the subreddit with over 1,500 upvotes in under a day since posting.

Below their post, King shared the recipe for each of the drinks so trainers could make them at home and even mess with the ingredients to make their own version.

In the comment they also explained how the drinks came about, “A while ago now, I invented some Pokemon-themed cocktails for my friend’s Pokemon Anniversary Party. Making cocktail recipes is a hobby of mine and I’m particularly proud of how these three turned out and thought maybe there would be some interest in them here.”

Many users in the comment section raved about how awesome the Pokemon-themed cocktails are, and how they would like to see them out at bars.

Pink ranked their difficulty and said that Venusaur is the most difficult to make and Blastoise is the easiest.

King_of_pink even shared how to make the drinks non-alcoholic so that anybody can have a taste.