Target caught selling Pokemon TCG Silver Tempest set cards early

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at [email protected]

A YouTuber has found and purchased Silver Tempest Pokemon TCG Booster packs at a local Target store weeks ahead of release, catching the retail store in putting the Sword & Shield set out prematurely.

Pokemon TCG fans are currently waiting for the last few expansions of the Sword & Shield run. It has been confirmed that Scarlet & Violet will take over starting in 2023, bringing the V, VMAX, and VSTAR gimmicks to a close.

Because Sword & Shield is at its end, many fans of the recent sets are keeping an eye out for any last additions that will release through the end of the year. This includes the Silver Tempest expansion due to release on November 11, 2022.

However, some Pokemon TCG fans have gotten an early look at the cards in the set following a premature stock of booster pack blister sets at local Targets, leaving fans on the internet stunned and jealous.

Pokemon TCG YouTuber shows of Silver Tempest booster packs

In a recent YouTuber video uploaded by TCG Funhouse, the Pokemon TCG fan shows a clip of a local Target, where Silver Tempest blister packs are stocked in the collectible card isle of the store.

The clip, which was originally uploaded on TikTok, shows the YouTuber walking up to the Pokemon TCG packs, grabbing a few, and then cutting to the boosters being opened in the car outside the store. The early Silver Tempest boosters are easy to miss, as two Pomo cards in the blister pack cover the front of the booster.

Players commenting on the YouTube edition of the video claim they have also seen the packs being stocked in Target stores, with Stephen Reneau stating “One of my local Targets had them out too. Grabbed 9 and didn’t have a single pull”.

Unfortunately, because this is a mistake on Target’s part, it isn’t likely many other fans waiting for the Pokemon TCG expansion will find them on retail shelves. While it is a lucky find, it is also a big mistake, and could potentially cause problems for the stores that did set them out ahead of the release date.