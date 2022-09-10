Pokemon TCG Silver Tempest: when it releases and what will be included

The Pokemon TCG has announced its next Sword & Shield expansion following Lost Origin. Silver Tempest will include a number of powerful Legendary cards, and will continue the Trainer Gallery seen in other recent expansions.

As the Pokemon TCG nears the end of the year, it has been announced another Sword & Shield expansion will be released late in the fall. Silver Tempest will add to the new VSTAR mechanic, featuring popular Pokemon like Legendary Lugia and Alolan Vulpix.

The Silver Tempest cards will release just before the new Generation 9 games Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, which have a confirmed launch date of November 18, 2022. Once the new region is available, it is likely the Sword & Shield expansions of the TCG will come to a close, marking the end of the V and VMAX era.

The Silver Tempest cards will also continue recent trends that have been popular among fans of the game, including the stunning full-art Trainer Gallery cards, and the Shiny variant Radiant Cards that highlight the fun, alternate colors of specific Pokemon.

When will the Pokemon TCG Silver Tempest expansion release?

The Silver Tempest expansion will release on November 11, 2022.

Like the Lost Origin set, players will be able to purchase the expansion via booster packs, booster boxes, Elite Trainer Boxes, and in collections that release following the launch of the expansion.

Silver Tempest sets are currently available for pre-order on the Pokemon Center official website in multiple formats – though it is likely these pre-orders will run out quickly.

How many cards are in the Silver Tempest Expansion?

The Pokemon TCG Silver Tempest expansion will include over 190 cards to collect.

In a breakdown provided by the Pokemon official website, the card list will be packed with excellent additions for both collections and competitive players. Below is a list of all confirmed card types included in Silver Tempest.

Over 190 new cards

3 new Radiant cards

6 new VSTAR Cards

15 new V cards and 1 new VMAX card

30 new Trainer Gallery cards

Over 15 general Trainer cards

Currently, it is too early to know exactly what will be included in the card list, but there have been a few confirmed Pokemon species that will feature in the TCG expansion.

Which Pokemon are confirmed for the Silver Tempest expansion?

Below is a list of all confirmed Pokemon that will have a spotlight in the new card list.

Lugia VSTAR

Alolan Vulpix VSTAR

Serperior VSTAR

Unown VSTAR

Mawile VSTAR

Regieleki VMAX

Regidrago VSTAR

While there is still a lot to learn about the new Pokemon TCG Silver Tempest expansion, it seems the cards already revealed will offer players plenty of new options for competitive strategy. This list will continue to update as more information becomes available.