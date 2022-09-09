Shiny Snom appears in new Pokemon Sword & Shield Max Raid event

A new Max Raid event has begun in Pokemon Sword & Shield giving trainers the chance to catch Shiny Snom in the Wild Area!

Pokemon Legends: Arceus has been released for nearly nine months at this point and although the latest title has taken the spotlight off Sword & Shield, the older game still has a dedicated community.

As a result, Game Freak supports the title with regular updates that usually come in the form of Wild Area events.

These updates often give players a chance to catch exclusive and rare Pokemon, as well as boosting the catch rates of certain shinies.

Well, this week is no different, with Shiny Snom being available in Max Raid battles for a limited amount of time.

Game Freak Sword & Shield was released all the way back in 2019.

Pokemon Sword & Shield Max Raid event adds Shiny Snom

As reported by Serebii, a new event has taken over Max Raid battles and it’s giving players the opportunity to obtain an extremely rare Pokemon.

The Small Pokemon Event will be available between September 9 and September 19, 2022, so make sure you get involved while it’s available!

During this time, trainers will be able to encounter Snom, Pyukumuku, and Pincurchin in Max Raids. Not only that, Shiny Snom will be available at a spawn rate of 2%, meaning it’s the perfect time to make the most of the boosted odds.

Remember, this event is running for 10 days, so taking part will give you a great chance to get your hands on a Shiny!

Game Freak The Small Pokemon Event is scheduled to last for 10 days.

Hopefully, this has caught you up on exactly which types of Pokemon you can expect to see in your Max Raid Battles.

Keep in mind, these events are not a walk in the park so make sure you’re prepared before you enter a den!

To make sure you’re always up to date on these changes, check out our dedicated Max Raids tracker for all the latest information.