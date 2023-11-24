Save 30% on this Pokemon TCG Palkia Battle Deck Black Friday deal

Get ready for battle with an incredible card, and grab yourself a bargain in this amazing Pokemon TCG: Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Battle Deck Black Friday deal.

While the Pokemon TCG competitive scene changes all the time, Palkia is one of the most important cards in recent years, and a mainstay among the most skilled players. Luckily, you can pick up the Pokemon TCG: Origin Form Palkia Battle Deck with this great deal.

The Pokemon TCG: Origin Forme Palkia VStar League Battle Deck (a snappy name) comes with three foil Origin Pakia V cards, two Origin Palkia VStar cards, a foil Radiant Greninja, and a 60-card deck poised to take advantage of those powerful shiny picks.

A fantastic way to dive into the TCG, this deal brings the price down from $29.99 to just $19.99.

Get ready for battle with this Pokemon TCG: Origin Forme VStar Deck

A powerful legendary Pokemon in its own right, the Origin Forme Palkia cards bring some bulk to water-themed decks and fit especially well alongside current cards like the newest Garchomp EX from Pokemon TCG: Paradox Rift.

Another advantage of the Battle Deck is not having to rely on pulls, as finding the luck (or the money) to pull enough cards for a competitive deck can be a huge pain.

This handy package does most of the hard work for you, and with a few tweaks to make it your own, you can be ready for battles in no time.

