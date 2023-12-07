GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go players hail “new MissingNo” with this wild glitch

Scott Baird
MissingNo on a Pokemon Go overworldNiantic/The Pokemon Company

A Pokemon Go player has uncovered a glitch that has transformed their Sableye into a beast resembling MissingNo, the mythical Gen 1 glitch Pokemon.

Pokemon Red & Blue were notorious for their glitches, with the most famous being MissingNo, a Pokemon assembled from random data. Nowadays, fans understand why MissingNo exists, but back then, it was the source of many creepypastas.

Game Freak made more of an effort to ensure that the Pokemon games were less glitchy following the launch of Gen 1. Unfortunately, those standards have slipped in recent years, with Pokemon & Scarlet being filled with glitches and performance issues.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go is no stranger to bugs, though that’s to be expected, as the game is massive and receives regular updates. These glitches have occasionally led to the creation of more MissingNo-like Pokemon.

Mega Sableye in Pokemon GoNiantic

A Pokemon Go glitch has birthed a MissingNo-style visual

A user on the Pokemon Go Reddit has uploaded photos of a bugged-out Sableye they captured. Like the MissingNo of old, this Sableye has a glitched sprite, right down to the chequered pattern running across its body.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech

“New Missingno just dropped,” one user writes, while another says, “I hope you put all your XL candies in your sixth item slot,” referring to an infamous part of the glitch, where MissingNo could duplicate items for the Pokemon player.

Article continues after ad

Luckily for this Pokemon Go player, the game is connected to the Internet and has an active support team that can resolve the issue. The people who caught a MissingNo in Pokemon Red & Blue didn’t have this luxury, though the rumors of it being game-breaking were untrue.

The main issue with a Pokemon like this is if it causes problems with the user’s account. It would be devastating to see a collection of shundos and Shiny Pokemon being wiped due to an errant glitch caused by the modern MissingNo.

Related:

Top 24 most expensive & rarest Pokemon cards ever sold

Article continues after ad

It’s funny that the Pokemon series still has visual glitches like this nearly 30 years after the launch of Pokemon Red & Green. MissingNo still lives on in the minds of those who were there from day one, and it continues to linger in the modern games whenever the graphics have a hiccup.

Related Topics

Pokemon Go

About The Author

Scott Baird

Scott has been writing for Dexerto since 2023, having been a former contributor to websites like Cracked, Dorkly, Topless Robot, Screen Rant, The Gamer, and TopTenz. A graduate of Edge Hill University in the UK, Scott started as a film student before moving into journalism. Scott specializes in Pokemon, Nintendo, Dungeons & Dragons, Final Fantasy, and MTG. He can be contacted on LinkedIn.