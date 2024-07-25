Monster Hunter Now July 27 update adds MrBeast collab weapon & new multiplayer hunts

MrBeast is teaming with Monster Hunter Now in a new collab event, that will see an exclusive Sword & Shield added to the mobile game. Niantic is also adding a new multiplayer hunting mechanic, so here’s everything you need to know.

On July 25, 2024, Niantic revealed that Monster Hunter Now will hold an exclusive collab event with popular YouTuber, MrBeast. During the event, players can craft an exclusive Sword & Shield, gain access to MrBeast cosmetics, and even obtain a bounty of rare monster materials.

Article continues after ad

To make things even better, the update will also add a new multiplayer hunting mechanic – Dimensional Links. It’s hoped this feature will improve the gameplay experience for rural players, and those who don’t have a regular group to play with.

There’s a lot to get into so be sure to read on for all the content coming to Monster Hunter Now in the July 27 update.

Article continues after ad

MrBeast/Niantic The MrBeast collab comes with new cosmetics and items.

MrBeast Challenge Quest details

Start time and end time

The MrBeast collab quest starts on July 27, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. PDT and ends on September 2, 2024, at 8:59 a.m. PDT. During the event, all hunters who have completed the prologue will be able to progress through limited-time quests that will automatically be available in the Special Quests tab.

Article continues after ad

Rewards

The MrBeast Challenge Quest will reward players with the following weapons, cosmetics, and items:

MrBeast Briefcase, used to upgrade the MrBeast Sword & Shield

Exclusive Hunter Medal (Monster Hunter Now x MrBeast Challenge Medal)

Exclusive MrBeast Layered Equipment

Exclusive MrBeast face paint

Exclusive MrBeast Guild Card Background

Gatherable materials including Earth Crystals

Rare Monster materials, including a Wyvern Gem Shard and a Zinogre Plate

Zenny

Season Tier Points

MrBeast Exclusive weapon details

Niantic/MrBeast The MrBeast Sword & Shield comes packed with high physical damage.

During the event duration, Monster Hunter Now players can forge the MrBeast Sword & Shield. The YouTuber’s iconic logo has been recreated, with the blue panther head forming the shield and the pink lightning bolt representing the sword.

Hunters will be able to forge and upgrade the MrBeast Sword & Shield using the MrBeast Briefcase, which is available in the event quest. We’ve included all the weapon details for you below:

Article continues after ad

MrBeast Sword & Shield element & skill

Element: None

None Skill: MrBeast Challenge!

MrBeast Challenge! Skill effect: Something amazing will happen when a certain action is taken.

Something amazing will happen when a certain action is taken. Required ticket: MrBeast Briefcase

Using the MrBeast Briefcase and materials will let you forge a MrBeast Sword & Shield as well as upgrade it to grade 6.

Article continues after ad

Upgrading past grade 7 will not require the MrBeast Briefcase, regular materials will be needed for further upgrades.

Niantic Dimensional Links add new multiplayer hunts to Monster Hunter Now.

Starting on July 25, Hunters will be able to take part in new multiplayer hunts known as Dimensional Links. These special hunts allow players to team up with other Hunters from around the world, giving a helping hand to those in more rural areas.

Article continues after ad

It’s important to note, that Monsters influenced by Dimensional Links will appear on the field at random, and can only be hunted via group hunts. There is also no cost to hunt monsters influenced by Dimensional Links, and there is no cooldown – meaning you can hunt as many monsters as you can find.

How to hunt Dimensional Link monsters

To take part in Dimensional Link hunts, you’ll need to do the following:

Tap on a monster influenced by a Dimensional Link on the field to see the option for “Hunt with faraway hunters” on the hunt preparation screen. Click on the “Hunt with faraway hunters” and then “Start” to begin matching. Once all hunters are in the lobby and ready, the hunt will begin. Another way to participate in Dimensional Link hunts is by receiving invitations from hunters worldwide, so simply tap on the “Join hunt!” to join.

When hunting Dimensional Link monsters, the “Solo hunt” and “Invite nearby hunters” options will be unavailable for these encounters. Instead, you’ll be pulled into a multiplayer session with other players.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Additionally, Monsters influenced by Dimensional Links cannot be marked with a Paintball. This means you’ll need to complete the hunt during the encounter to claim its rewards.

If you’re looking to claim more free items, then be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now codes page and v80 patch notes to see the latest weapon buffs.