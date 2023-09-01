Rural Pokemon Go players find major issue with Master Ball research

Niantic released a Master Ball research challenge in Pokemon Go, but one particular task had rural players asking whether it would be possible to complete it and get the highly-coveted item.

Pokemon Go routinely requires players to complete a number of different tasks in order to obtain rewards that can be used to either power up or catch creatures.

However, the completion of tasks in Pokemon Go — particularly those that involve Gym battles or Raids — can be cumbersome for rural players, who don’t have plentiful access to Gyms.

Article continues after ad

Niantic recently released a major Timed Research challenge that yields a highly-coveted reward upon completion. However, those who don’t live in populous areas have pointed out a flaw with it.

Article continues after ad

Niantic

Rural Pokemon Go players find trouble with research tasks

At the start of the new Adventures Abound season in Pokemon Go, Niantic released a special Timed Research challenge. Individuals who complete the Pokemon Go Master Ball Research in full will received the coveted Master Ball.

However, one rural player noticed a problem with this challenge. As part of the Timed Research, Go trainers must win 60 Raids.

Article continues after ad

Several players responded that this particular part of the challenge may prove to be too much.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

One player stated on that portion of the challenge, “All the other criteria is doable, but this 60 raid thing is the reason I won’t get it.”

Article continues after ad

Another user pointed out the releasing timing of the Timed Research. “Just after [Pokemon Go Fest] weekend too when everyone and their grandmother were out doing the [R]ayquaza raids,” a Go player added.

Article continues after ad

Even Pokemon Go players in urban areas were taken aback by the Raids requirement in the Master Ball research challenge. “I’m in the city and I was like what,” one user noted.

This is not the first time that Pokemon Go players in rural areas have expressed dismay over the state of the game.

Earlier in 2023, rural players were up in arms when Niantic limited the number of Remote Raids that can be done in a day and raised the price for passes.

Article continues after ad