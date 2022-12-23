Pokemon Unite patch 1.8.1.4 notes: Sableye and Duraludon nerfs, Dodrio buffed, more

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at terry.oh@dexerto.com.

On December 22, Pokemon Unite updated their game. The patch notes target nerfing some overbearing picks, including Sableye and Duraludon. Here are the full patch notes.

Patch updates help stabilize the meta, implementing some necessary balance to outlier picks. This time around, most of the balancing targeted the more powerful Pokemon, nerfing them as the developers deemed fit. In Pokemon Unite patch1.8.1.4, the developers implemented a new battle pass as well.

What is changing in Pokemon Unite version 1.8.1.4

Duraludon nerfed

This Pokemon has been quite the problem, dealing far too much damage and hyper-carrying games. They’re increasing the pick’s cooldowns on Dragon Tail and Dragon Pulse, while also decreasing the overall utility of Revolving Ruin.

Dodrio slightly buffed

It appears Dodrio is one of the few Pokemon that received any buffs. But this buff was also incorporated alongside nerfs to Agility, so it’s very much a mixed bag of nuts. This Pokemon has honestly been rather weak, and could definitely use some more help keeping up with its contemporaries.

The Pokemon Company Dodrio received very slight buffs in the latest patch.

Pokemon Unite 1.8.1.4 patch notes

Sableye

Confuse Ray

Cooldown increased 8 seconds → 10 seconds

Duraludon

Dragon Tail

Cooldown increased 12 seconds → 14 seconds

Dragon Pulse

Cooldown increased 8 seconds → 9 seconds

Damage from damage markers reduced by 25%

Revolving Ruin

Shield effect reduced by 15%

Movement speed decrease reduced by 20%

Dodrio

Agility

Cooldown increased 10 seconds → 11 seconds

Reduced effect of movement speed by 20%

Jump Kick

Cooldown decreased 7.5 seconds → 6.5 seconds

Azumarill

Water Pulse

Cooldown increased 4 seconds → 5 seconds

Damage decreased 681 → 464

Buzzwole

Beast Boost

Increases muscle gauge when Buzzwole damages wild Pokémon

Lunge

Cooldown increased 6 seconds → 7.5 seconds

Cinderace

Pyro Ball

Damage decreased 2165 41 per burn, 2288 total

Urshifu

Liquidation