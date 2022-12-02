Pokemon Unite patch 1.7.1.11 notes: Urshifu release, Sableye nerfs, new battle pass

On December 1, Pokemon Unite updated their game. The patch notes target nerfing some overbearing picks, and also mark the release of the brand new playable pokemon: Urshifu. Here is the full patch notes.
Patch updates help Pokemon Unite’s meta stabilize, providing some much needed balance for some outlier picks. In Pokemon Unite patch 1.7.1.11, the developers implemented a new battle pass, a brand new playable character, and playable pokemon balancing.
What is changing in Pokemon Unite version 1.7.1.11
Urshifu debut
The new playable pick has two different forms, similar to that of Scyther and Scizor. In essence, Urshifu has two different base forms: Rapid Strike Style and Single Strike Style. Its form will depend on the move that players commit on, and therefore cannot be changed later on in the game.
Battle Pass season 12
Included in the new patch update is a brand new battle pass, which means new cosmetics, missions, and an exclusive limited time holowear! This is the twelfth battle pass installment, and has Aurora Style Gardevoir as the main reward.
Pokemon Unite 1.7.1.11 patch notes
Sableye
Prankster
- Effect weakened
Shadow Sneak
- Effect weakened
- Cooldown increased 11 seconds → 13 seconds
- damage decreased 1580 → 1060
Confuse Ray
- Cooldown increased 8 second
Feint Attack
- Damage increased 207 per hit 1863 total → 228 per hit 2052 total
Mr. Mime
HP
- Stat decreased 9402 → 8800
Zoroark
Night Slash
- Damage decreased 1051 → 945
Tsareena
Defense
- Stat decreased 400 → 350
Sp. Defense
- Stat decreased 323 → 285
Stomp
- Cooldown increased 5.5 seconds → 7 seconds
Grassy Glide
- Shield effect weakened
Espeon
Boosted attack
- damage increased
Stored Power
- Effects on user strengthened
Scyther
Dual Wingbeat
- Damage increased 1077 per hit 2154 total
Mamoswine
Ice Fang
- Cooldown reduced
Charizard
Basic attack
- Damage effect adjusted
Seismic Slam
- Bug fixes
Clefable
Gravity
- Bug fixes
Full Heal
- Cooldown increased