Pokemon Unite patch 1.7.1.11 notes: Urshifu release, Sableye nerfs, new battle pass

On December 1, Pokemon Unite updated their game. The patch notes target nerfing some overbearing picks, and also mark the release of the brand new playable pokemon: Urshifu. Here is the full patch notes.

Patch updates help Pokemon Unite’s meta stabilize, providing some much needed balance for some outlier picks. In Pokemon Unite patch 1.7.1.11, the developers implemented a new battle pass, a brand new playable character, and playable pokemon balancing.

What is changing in Pokemon Unite version 1.7.1.11

Urshifu debut

The new playable pick has two different forms, similar to that of Scyther and Scizor. In essence, Urshifu has two different base forms: Rapid Strike Style and Single Strike Style. Its form will depend on the move that players commit on, and therefore cannot be changed later on in the game.

Battle Pass season 12

Included in the new patch update is a brand new battle pass, which means new cosmetics, missions, and an exclusive limited time holowear! This is the twelfth battle pass installment, and has Aurora Style Gardevoir as the main reward.

Pokemon Unite 1.7.1.11 patch notes

Sableye

Prankster

Effect weakened

Shadow Sneak

Effect weakened

Cooldown increased 11 seconds → 13 seconds

damage decreased 1580 → 1060

Confuse Ray

Cooldown increased 8 second

Feint Attack

Damage increased 207 per hit 1863 total → 228 per hit 2052 total

Mr. Mime

HP

Stat decreased 9402 → 8800

Zoroark

Night Slash

Damage decreased 1051 → 945

Tsareena

Defense

Stat decreased 400 → 350

Sp. Defense

Stat decreased 323 → 285

Stomp

Cooldown increased 5.5 seconds → 7 seconds

Grassy Glide

Shield effect weakened

Espeon

Boosted attack

damage increased

Stored Power

Effects on user strengthened

Scyther

Dual Wingbeat

Damage increased 1077 per hit 2154 total

Mamoswine

Ice Fang

Cooldown reduced

Charizard

Basic attack

Damage effect adjusted

Seismic Slam

Bug fixes

Clefable

Gravity

Bug fixes

Full Heal