Pokemon tournament finalist’s DQ’d after protesting against “disrespect” shown to players

A recent Pokemon Scarlet and Violet tournament in South Korea ended in all four finalists being disqualified after they banded together and chose to go on a Metronome battle as a way to protest against the lack of support the Pokemon community has been receiving from organizations as of late.

The Pokemon community is one of the biggest in the whole of gaming and entertainment. Between the anime, the dozens of video games and more, Pokemon has built a legion of fans over the years.

Article continues after ad

However, the Pokemon community recently took a stand against the way in which pro players and others are treated. During a recent Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tournament in South Korea, the four finalists decided to protest against the way in which themselves, as well as their peers, were treated.

One of the four players to be disqualified, Nash, posted an official statement on Twitter explaining how and why they were all DQ’d from the tournament.

Article continues after ad

Revealing that the way in which they chose to protest was by picking teams that were filled with Pokemon that use the ability Metronome.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players hit out against lack of community support

“[We] decided to go on Metronome battle to protest against all these issues within our community,” began Nash. For those who may not know what this means, Metronome is a move in Pokemon that essentially randomizes what move or ability will be used. In essence, meaning that the final would have ended up becoming a complete game of chance.

Article continues after ad

This was done as a show of solidarity for the community in the hopes that they will be supported in a greater capacity moving forward.

“No IRL events, constant problems in the tour system, disregarding younger divisions, absurd compensations for the problems they caused,” Nash said. “But the real problem behind all this is that they show absolute disrespect to our players.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“The reasoning behind it was that we all locked in Pokemons that learned one specific move,” said Nash. “According to Pokémon Korea, this falls into prohibited acts.”

Article continues after ad

The disrespect that Nash and their fellow finalists are referring to is largely due to the grueling schedule of the tournament and how the organizers in South Korea kept putting pressure on players.

However, one of the biggest issues is the use of a best-of-one format, on top of hectic scheduling which caused many back-to-back games in the Pokémon Trainers Cup.

“People were getting re-match after re-match, and could not stop playing during the tour,” explained Nash.

Article continues after ad

Time will tell if this moment of protest from some of Pokemon’s best players does incite change.

However, for all the latest news and updates about all things Pokemon, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.