The Pokemon Company named for Gamescom 2024 in “Line-up highlights”

Gamescom has named The Pokemon Company one of its “Line-up highlights” for the annual convention, which will take place between August 21 and 25, 2024.

In the event organizer’s X/Twitter post on July 19, The Pokemon Company is sandwiched between Square Enix and THQ Nordic. It’s unclear in what capacity it will appear or what it will be showing.

Judging by replies to the line-up, fans of the franchise are happy just to hear something Pokemon-related. “Give me anything at this point, Pokemon I beg,” read one reply, accompanied by a GIF of X and Y’s AZ exclaiming, “It’s been 3,000 years.”

Others in the community speculated that “Pokemon news in August seems more and more likely,” as a result of the line-up announcement. However, no such Pokemon Presents has been specified to be taking place next month as of writing.

Gamescom (via X/Twitter)

Contenders for a showcase at Gamescom include Pokemon Legends: Z-A as well as Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket.

With Nintendo not listed on the line-up highlights, the former is almost certainly a no-go. The latter, on the other hand, is slated to arrive on iOS and Android devices sometime in 2024 and is a stronger possibility.

According to the game’s official site, TCG Pocket will allow players to “open two booster packs every at no cost,” and “collect digital cards featuring nostalgic artwork from the past we all as brand-new cards” exclusive to the mobile title.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A, on the other hand, is scheduled for simultaneous worldwide release in 2025.