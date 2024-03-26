Lucky Pokemon collector finds a “unicorn” Temporal Forces ETB

The pull rates for Pokemon TCG Temporal Forces have been a hot topic in the community lately. One lucky collector managed to find an incredible Elite Trainer Box recently.

If you’ve been in any Pokemon TCG-related discussions lately, you may have heard fans slamming Temporal Forces for having terrible pull rates. It’s been a popular yet divisive set so far – and one lucky player took to Reddit to show their incredible haul from a single ETB.

Originally appearing in a post on Reddit, a Pokemon collector shared a snap of their pulls from an Elite Trainer Box – featuring not one but two of the most highly chased cards in the set, Iron Crown ex and Iron Leaves ex. A gorgeous Deerling card is included here, too.

In the caption, the OP stated, “1/86 pull rate and I pulled both from a single ETB”. Other Pokemon collectors in the Subreddit were stunned by the post and commented on how insanely lucky OP was to find these gems.

Some players shared their own experiences with Elite Trainer Boxes, with one noting, “My ETB had one SIR trainer, one rare trainer, and one regular IR (Relicanth). That’s it lol.” Another confirmed that they didn’t even want to post their Booster Bundle pull results.

Others encouraged OP to sell the cards and make a profit. OP responded saying that they had already done so but only listed them at a fair price, stating, “Not trying to take advantage of others from FOMO.”

If you’ve not picked up any Temporal Forces packs yet, it’s worth taking a look at the set. It features some stunning full art pieces, along with competitively viable options like the new ACE SPEC cards. The ETB is worth having a look at, as is the Booster Bundle.